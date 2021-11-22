The Old Mill, at Dalehouse, sits on six stunning​ acres of land on the banks of Staithes Beck, and is an exceptional home that could also present a business opportunity.

Its 'auction event' at 10am on November 25 will be streamed live as bidders try their luck behind closed doors with a live auctioneer, and a guide price of £1m plus.

With records dating back to mention in the Doomsday book, mills on the site of the Grade ll Listed building are traced to medieval times.

The house is mostly eighteenth century, while an ancient mill stone and old mill walls still remain in the vicinity.

It's amazing to think that the old Mill and ​a ​​G​rade II listed bridge on the site ​would have been a feature when ​a young Captain ​James ​Cook ​undertook his​ sea apprenticeship in Staithes village.

​But despite its worthy historic interest, this home ​has ultra-modern comforts and luxuries that include a built-in sauna and hot tub.

It has three stables and five garages among other outbuildings within its grounds.

​Sale of ​The Old Mill, Dalehouse, Staithes, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, TS13 5DT​ is being handled by SDL Property Auctions.

Watch the auction live ​at 10am, Thursday, at​: https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/live-stream/auction/sdl-property-auctions-national

