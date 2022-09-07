See this striking modern home, in a rural village setting

Set over three floors, the interior is spacious and contemporary throughout, with the feature open plan living with dining with breakfast kitchen on the first floor. With sliding doors, and a central work island, this area is sleek and uncluttered.

Natural light is maximised through large windows.

A hallway opens to balconies at both the front and rear of the house, and three good size bedrooms, with a modern house bathroom with free standing bath tub, and a walk-in shower are also at this level.

The balconies with balustrades and village views have plenty of space for sitting or dining outside.

The master bedroom is above on the second floor, with a stylish shower room with walk-through shower, and a large versatile room, with skylight windows, that is currently used as a sitting room but could easily be a fifth bedroom or put to alternative use, such as a playroom.

A ground floor entrance hallway has stairs to the higher floors, and has a utility room. The large garage and workshop at ground level has double doors.

Gardens with patio seating and decked areas, with open views, are of substantial size, with ample parking provision.

With close proximity to Scarborough, the village of Lebberston has a selection of amenities, including a public house with restaurant, and it is on a main Scarborough bus route. There is easy access to the A165, and so to the resorts of Bridlington and Filey.

This property in Green Lane Lebberston, Scarborough, is for sale priced £500,000 with CPH Property Services.

Call the selling agents on 01723 352235 for more information.

1. A front view of the village property A driveway leads up to the four to five bedroom house. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

2. A contemporary first floor arrangement The kitchen flows through to the dining area, and the lounge. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

3. Substantial garden space A decked seating area, with the rear garden beyond. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

4. An outdoor sun spot A lawned garden area to the front of the property. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales