The house stands surrounded by gardens, and set back from Filey Road.

See this stunning Scarborough home, surrounded by garden

This detached home offers both character and comfort, with a modern open plan kitchen and diner, and four double bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom.

By Sally Burton
4 minutes ago

Its bright and welcoming interior includes a vestibule and entrance hall with the engineered oak flooring that is seen across the ground floor.

The bay windowed lounge has a log burner and double doors out to the side, and an office, ideal for home working, has a half-panelled wall.

The light and spacious kitchen with diner is fitted with units and Quartz worktops, and includes facilities such as a built in wine rack, an electric oven, a gas hob with five rings and an integrated dishwasher. A separate utility room is useful, and there's a ground floor w.c..

From the first floor landing are the bedrooms and stairs to loft space.

The main bedroom with a bay window has an en suite with underfloor heating, a freestanding bath with shower attachment, and a shower cubicle. Two further bedrooms have bay windows, one also having another feature circular window with sea views. A fourth room has windows with front views.

Underfloor heating also features in the house bathroom that has an enclosed bath and two shower attachments, with a wash hand basin and vanity unit.

A versatile crafts room looks out to the sea, and there is an attic room.

With a front double gate, the house has side gardens, one of which is a wildflower meadow with apple trees, and another that extends to the rear garden where there is an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, a patio area, the stretch of lawn with plant and shrub borders, and outside lighting.

A double garage has storage facilities, and power and lighting.

There is driveway parking for four vehicles, with side electric gates.

This home in Filey Road, Scarborough, has a price tag of £450,000. Call Hunters estate agents for details on 01723 336760.

The open plan breakfast kitchen with dining space.

The lounge has a warming log burner at its centre, with a deep bay window adding space and light.

An alternative view of the spacious lounge.

A front door with stained glass feature leads in to a vestibule and a roomy hallway.

