See this unique family home with Esk Valley views, for sale close to Whitby

Tinley Barn has three spacious reception rooms along with a large dining kitchen and three double bedrooms.

Two bedrooms have en suite shower rooms while the main bathroom, with underfloor heating, is definitely luxurious, with a jacuzzi spa bath and a step-in shower cubicle.

There's a utility room with the recently updated dining kitchen, that has modern units and a number of integral appliances that include a dishwasher. Double doors lead out to the front patio.

Central to the property is the dining hallway with doors to several rooms. This is a 'covered and carpeted courtyard' with lantern style windows and decorative detail such as cornicing and a ceiling rose.

Rooms lead one to another. In the large sitting room is a living flame gas fire within a fireplace with granite and marble surround. From here you can access both the garden room and the dining kitchen.

The light and spacious 'all seasons' garden room has a tiled floor with electric underfloor heating, and windows to all sides. Doors lead out to the patio.

Additional facilities include a room suitable as an office or a store, and useful walk-in linen cupboard and larder store.

Fitted solar panels and an air source heat pump satisfy modern energy requirements and provide a feedback tariff.

Within its beautiful setting, this Sleights home with landscaped gardens has lovely valley views towards the moors

There's a wide gravelled driveway along with a double garage or workshop that has light and power.

Further facilities include an aluminum framed greenhouse with a vine, and a garden w.c..

Areas for fruit bushes and vegetable beds are prepared within the established lawned gardens.

Tinley Barn, 132a Coach Road, Sleights, is for sale with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, priced £625,000.

Call 01947 602298 for details.

1. The garden room, with extensive views The light and spacious garden room has under floor heating. Photo Sales

2. Miles of valley views The stunning scenery enjoyed from Tinley Barn extends for miles towards the Yorkshire moors. Photo Sales

3. A modern dining kitchen Fitted units and integral appliances line the walls of the recently refurbished dining kitchen. Photo Sales

4. The dining hall 'hub' This central reception area has doors to most other rooms within the property. Photo Sales