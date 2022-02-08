The Grade ll Listed house itself is stunning inside, with three to four bedrooms and lovely character features, as in an oak panelled window seat and wide brick fireplace with a multi-fuel cast iron stove set on a stone hearth in the sitting room.

For the riding enthusiasts, it has six acres of railed paddocks, a stable block and an all weather riding arena, along with a barn and an open front store. It's great riding country, within the scenic National Park in which it is based, yet only a short distance from all the amenities of Scarborough.

The one bedroom annexe - or Curlytail Cottage as it is known, could be perfect for a family member seeking a measure of independence, or equally is a suitable holiday let.

An en-suite studio is currently used as a home office.

A quarry tiled lobby and hall​ with​ beamed ceiling​ leads to the sitting room​ split​ by a wide archway, with a sash window looking out over the garden and dale​.​

​Naturally, the kitchen, with fitted units, is​ farmhouse style​, and features​ a painted mantelpiece with a point for a range stove, next to ​an​ antique bread oven. A ​charming​ window seat​ is a vantage point for the scenic countryside​.

​A fitted u​tility Room:with wainscot panelling​ has plenty of useful space.

Stairs​ from the hallway ​lead ​to a split-level landing and a ​stylish​ bathroom with both bath and shower.

The m​aster bedroom​ has far reaching views​​ and like most of the rooms, has a​ beamed ceiling​,​ ​with wardrobes ​and ​a cast iron fireplace.

Another double bedroom ​with fireplace ​​looks out​ across the dale, ​while a third looks over the duck pond.

A ​ further staircase from the​ first floor lan​ding goes up​ to​ ​an attic room with exposed beams, a​nd​ ​a​ double bedroom​.​

A​ccessed from the yard is a studio currently used as a home office.

It has a​ spacious bed sitting room and is fitted with a kitchenette​ and ​an en-suite modern bathroom​.​

Curlytail Cottage​ includes a modern fitted kitchen, a living room, a double bedroom​ and a tiled shower room​.​

The property has a ​front terraced ​garden to the front ​that ​is mainly lawn with flowering borders, trees and shrubs.

A rear garden ​is part​ gravelled​, with​ a lawn and two patio areas​, while the spring​-​fed duck pond ​is ​surrounded b​y​ tre​es and greenery

​The driveway extends past the house to a ​​yard​ with lighting,​ ​suitable for parking, ​​that gives ​access to the barn and stables, and a track to the​ illuminated​ riding arena.

Thirley Banks Cottage, Waite lane, Harwood Dale, Scarborough, is for sale with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, priced £1,100,000. Call 01947 602298 for details.

1. A close-up of the Grade ll Listed building The attractive exterior of Thirley Banks Cottage, that has an annexe, a studio, and equestrian facilities. Photo Sales

2. A farmhouse dining kitchen The warm and wwelcoming kitchen includes an antique bread oven feature. Photo Sales

3. Sitting room comfort The stone fireplace is a focal point of this beamed sitting room. Photo Sales

4. The beamed master bedroom This spacious room has a period fireplace and views across the dale. Photo Sales