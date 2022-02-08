The Grade ll Listed house itself is stunning inside, with three to four bedrooms and lovely character features, as in an oak panelled window seat and wide brick fireplace with a multi-fuel cast iron stove set on a stone hearth in the sitting room.
For the riding enthusiasts, it has six acres of railed paddocks, a stable block and an all weather riding arena, along with a barn and an open front store. It's great riding country, within the scenic National Park in which it is based, yet only a short distance from all the amenities of Scarborough.
The one bedroom annexe - or Curlytail Cottage as it is known, could be perfect for a family member seeking a measure of independence, or equally is a suitable holiday let.
An en-suite studio is currently used as a home office.
A quarry tiled lobby and hall with beamed ceiling leads to the sitting room split by a wide archway, with a sash window looking out over the garden and dale.
Naturally, the kitchen, with fitted units, is farmhouse style, and features a painted mantelpiece with a point for a range stove, next to an antique bread oven. A charming window seat is a vantage point for the scenic countryside.
A fitted utility Room:with wainscot panelling has plenty of useful space.
Stairs from the hallway lead to a split-level landing and a stylish bathroom with both bath and shower.
The master bedroom has far reaching views and like most of the rooms, has a beamed ceiling, with wardrobes and a cast iron fireplace.
Another double bedroom with fireplace looks out across the dale, while a third looks over the duck pond.
A further staircase from the first floor landing goes up to an attic room with exposed beams, and a double bedroom.
Accessed from the yard is a studio currently used as a home office.
It has a spacious bed sitting room and is fitted with a kitchenette and an en-suite modern bathroom.
Curlytail Cottage includes a modern fitted kitchen, a living room, a double bedroom and a tiled shower room.
The property has a front terraced garden to the front that is mainly lawn with flowering borders, trees and shrubs.
A rear garden is part gravelled, with a lawn and two patio areas, while the spring-fed duck pond is surrounded by trees and greenery
The driveway extends past the house to a yard with lighting, suitable for parking, that gives access to the barn and stables, and a track to the illuminated riding arena.
Thirley Banks Cottage, Waite lane, Harwood Dale, Scarborough, is for sale with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, priced £1,100,000. Call 01947 602298 for details.
