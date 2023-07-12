Sought-after bungalows now on market at Whitby's new Eskside View development

A further six two-and three-bedroom homes, including semi and detached properties and desirable bungalows, are now on the market at the 62-home development which was granted permission on appeal after initially being turned down following a number of objections.

This follows a successful Show Home launch in June, which has already secured reservations for sought-after properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whalebone Lane is the name of one of the streets, which was suggested by year six pupil Alfie Weatherill, following a competition at Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Primary School.

Interior of one of the properties at Whitby's Eskdale View.

The Show Home, which is open for visits, showcases Wharfedale’s specifications, typical of all homes on this site.

The Show Home is kitted out with the latest technology, including Bosch kitchen appliances and a smart heating system.

Cost-saving features will also be integrated, such as solar panels and enhanced insulation, to help homeowners with high utility costs while promoting sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Gibson, Land and Planning Director at Wharfedale Homes, said: “The Show Home launch back in June was a success with prospective buyers now having the opportunity to see what we can provide in this new development.

“The second phase offers a range of different properties, including bungalows, and so will appeal to a variety of people and lifestyles.”

The Sales Office and Show Home at Eskdale View are open Thursday until Mondays 11am to 4pm.

Other viewings outside these times will be by appointment.