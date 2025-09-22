Stunning villas with bespoke kitchens and en suite bedroom for sale in Sandsend

The two to three-bedroom, two bathroom freehold villas are described by selling agents Henderson as "strikingly contemporary investment options - ideal second homes or holiday letting properties".

Each villa has a private terrace, ideal for soaking up the sun or for al fresco dining, with a bespoke kitchen crafted by top interior designers and architects.

Custom-built cupboards and curated loose furniture add to the nature theme within, and light floods through floor to ceiling windows in to the open plan kitchen and living areas, while revealing exceptional open views.

​Bedrooms include a main one with a luxurious en-suite, then there’s a spacious bathroom in each, and ​plenty of outdoor seating space.

Enjoy the ​sea air in private front terraces and secluded rear courtyards, ​while the luxury amenities of Saltmoore House​, with its restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide, and a luxury spa and wellness retreat, are just a short walk away.

Each new build, green roof villa blends in to its natural surroundings and comes with its own private parking​ space.

Saltmoore is a luxurious wellness-led hotel and estate, located between the North Sea and North York Moors, with over 80 acres of woodland and landscaped gardens, yet just a short stroll from Sandsend Beach and close to all the wider attractions of Whitby.

Activities close by include horse riding, guided walks, cycling and yoga.

Plans for the 85 acre site include a mix of new builds comprising villas, lodges and cottages.

​These villas for sale in Saltmoore, ​Sandsend, Whitby​, are priced at £1,200,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby.

Call 01947 602626​ for more information or to book a viewing.

