Oak Tree Barn has an enclosed garden with patio and hot tub, a garage and off road parking space.

Built in 2008, it has three double bedrooms including one with an en suite bathroom.

Its breakfast kitchen, with added utility room, has oak effect shaker units with granite worktops, and a Belfast sink. Integral appliances include a Bosch electric double oven, a fridge, freezer, and Miele dishwasher.

The garden room is a special feature of the house with a cosy log burner, French doors to the garden and a remote-operated Velux.

There’s also a dining room and a sitting room, both with solid wood flooring, and a ground floor cloakroom.

All bedrooms are on the first floor, the master bedroom having fitted wardrobes and a large en suite shower room. A second bedroom also has built-in storage, while a family bathroom has a free standing bath with shower.

The manicured front garden is lawned with a York stone flagged patio that stretches by the garden room to a secluded area with the hot tub suitable for four people. There is also a recently installed greenhouse.

Thornton-Le-Dale has many amenities, with a primary school, shops, pubs and restaurants. Scarborough is a short drive away and the market town of Pickering is nearby.

Oak Tree Barn, Brookfield Gardens, Thornton-Le-Dale, YO18 7SU is priced £550,000 with Willowgreen Estate Agents. Call 01653 916600 for details.

