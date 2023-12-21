Inside this fabulous Georgian property for sale in village renowned for its beauty

This five bedroom period home has undergone careful renovation over years, with charm and character pervading over three floors.

The spacious accommodation inside Westfield House includes a grand entrance hallway, a bay-fronted formal sitting room and a snug, both with wood burning stoves, the breakfast kitchen, a guest w.c., a fitted out utility room and a garden room with French doors leading outside.

Both the kitchen and the sun room have the added luxury of underfloor heating with tiled floors, while the snug’s wooden floor also benefits.

In the kitchen are bespoke and handmade solid oak units by Hovingham Interiors, with granite work tops, a double Belfast sink, and a solid fuel Aga.

A large first floor landing leads to three double bedrooms, an office or fourth bedroom, the family bathroom with both bath and shower, and one en-suite shower room to the main bedroom, that has a bay window. This and one other bedroom have feature fireplaces.

On the second floor is a spacious fifth bedroom with en-suite, plus a small kitchenette and living area, and there’s a fully boarded boiler room.

An extensive lawned and enclosed garden has flower beds and mature shrubs, and a fenced paddock provides further options.

With a shared driveway, the property has parking for several vehicles, with a car port, and shed.

Thornton le Dale is a picture postcard village with a stream that runs alongside the street. With the coast not far away, and bordering both Dalby Forest National Park and the North Yorkshire Moors, it is a coveted spot.

Westfield House, Westgate, Thornton le Dale, is for sale with Willowgreen Estate Agents, Malton, at a price of £750,000.

