Take a look inside this attractive village home with a modern open plan kitchen

A cheerful and airy entrance hall, with staircase rising up, leads through to rooms that include a main lounge with exposed beams, open brickwork, and a cosy electric log burner. Natural light pours in through sash windows.

At the heart of the home is a large, open-plan kitchen with an island unit, a range cooker and plenty of storage. A separate utility room adds further space for appliances and laundry.

Further to these is the conservatory, of a size that's suitable for entertaining if so desired, then a second reception room with flexible space could become a formal dining room, playroom, or alternative.

A ground floor w.c. completes this level.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms include a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and lovely views over tsurrounding fields.

Two bedrooms share a 'Jack and Jill' shower room, and there's a family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

A large rear garden features lawn, patio seating, and gravel areas, while a static caravan to the rear offers a lifestyle opportunity and income potential as an Airbnb, or provides plenty of further options for family use.

A front garage is currently used as a gym and home office. There is off-road parking available, and a pretty front garden.

Buckton is a small and pretty village around three miles north of Bridlington.

It is surrounded by stunning countryside, so great for hikers and wildlife lovers,

Its local pub attracts both local people and visitors, and there is a thriving village community, with events and activities throughout the year.

This property in Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington, is for sale at £440,000, with Hunters, Bridlington.

1 . Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington The open plan kitchen with dining area to the rear.Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington An island with breakfast bar is central to the kitchen, that also has a range cooker.Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington The main entrance hallway is bright and welcoming.Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington This lounge, with exposed beams and brickwork, has an electric log burner.Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales