Take a look inside this Cayton Bay home with open plan design

​The home's bright and airy hallway ​leads to the kitchen​ with diner​ and lounge​, that is a stunning open-plan area, ideal for entertaining.

​It has a central island, modern appliances, ​with fitted units giving plenty of storage, and a good amount of ​relaxed space.

The​re's a useful fitted out utility room​, and a boot room​ with access to the garden, that's a handy place to store shoes, coats and outdoor gear.

A large sitting room could, if desired, also be used as a ground floor bedroom, then there's a private study or office for homeworkers, and a charming, sizeable conservatory of flexible use that overlooks the gardens.

A spacious tiled bathroom completes the ground floor.

First floor bedrooms include a main bedroom with a stylish en suite facility, and the remaining double rooms are served by a modern family bathroom with a four-piece suite that includes a free standing bath, a washbasin vanity unit, a bidet, w.c., and a large walk in shower unit.

The grounds extend to around 0.75 acres, with lawned and seating areas, established trees and mature plants and shrubs, so there are plenty of options for children, pets, and outdoor entertaining.

Parking is available for a number of vehicles at the side of the property, while a large outhouse presents options, with exciting potential for conversion into further accommodation, a home office, gym or other recreational space (subject to any necessary planning consents).

Glebe Lodge, Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £745,000, with Silver Tree Estate Agents, covering Scarborough, tel. 01723 261500.

1 . Glebe Lodge, Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, North Yorkshire A spacious hallway leads in to the property. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Glebe Lodge, Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The kitchen, with gloss units and a central island. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Glebe Lodge, Mill Lane, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, North Yorkshire Stylish open plan living from kitchen to dining and lounge areas. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales