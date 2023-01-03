This cottage in a sleepy hamlet close to wolds and coast is unexpectedly spacious.

Nestling within a peaceful rural hamlet that is a short distance from both Scarborough and Filey, and easily accessible to other coastal locations, is this lovely detached stone cottage, within grounds of around half an acre.

Developed from a one-time row of three cottages, Chalk Cottage has retained its period character within larger and brighter rooms than might be expected of such a style of property, and has been refurbished to include a stylish and roomy dining kitchen, a modern bathroom with free standing bath tub and fitted vanity unit, and a new central heating boiler.

With four sizeable bedrooms, this is a generally spacious cottage that still has space to extend further in the future if so desired.

Along with an entrance porch, a hallway and a particularly large sitting room with a cosy log burner, is a study or play room, a pantry or utility room, and a useful ground floor shower room. A conservatory has French doors out to the garden.

Double glazed Yorkshire sash windows, ceiling beams and exposed stone and brick walls add to the over all charm of the place, that has oil fired central heating throughout.

Mostly lawned gardens, with trees, shrubs and plants, link to countryside that stretches out to the distance, with electric wrought iron gates at the entrance to the wrap-around driveway with turning circle and parking space fronting the double garage.

The Wolds Way is in close proximity to Potter Brompton, so ideal for walkers, and the hamlet has its own shop and farm bakery, with wider facilities including a pub, church and championship golf course all within walking distance at nearby Ganton village.

Chalk Cottage, Potter Brompton, Scarborough, is for sale with a price tag of £625,000, with Cundalls estate agents, Malton. Call 01653 697820 for further information about the property.

