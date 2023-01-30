See inside this lovely updated home for sale in a Scarborough village

This carefully refurbished village home on the edge of the North Yorks Moors National Park, has character throughout, with gardens and open views.

Its versatile interior includes three reception rooms and five bedrooms over three floors - each room with a charm of its own.

There's a traditional style but modern kitchen with multiple windows, a tiled floor, fitted units and integrated appliances, along with the handy additions of a ground floor w.c. and bootroom.

The reception rooms, with decorative detail, comprise a large bay-windowed lounge with a feature fireplace and stove, a spacious dining room with bay window, an open fireplace, alcoves and shelving, and a bright breakfast room with open views and an AGA.

Four sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a period fireplace, and the main room having its own en suite bathroom with roll-top bath and extensive countryside views. The house bathroom has a free standing bath and walk-in shower.

From a gallery landing with sitting space, and a charming deep window seat, are further stairs up to a beamed games room or office, a double bedroom, and access to the loft.

Lawned gardens are to the front, side and rear of High House, with added facilities of a double garage, a stable with boarded loft space, a coal store and stone-built summer house.

A gated driveway to the side of the property leads to the double garage.

East Ayton is just a few miles west of Scarborough and has a good range of amenities and services of its own, with lovely surrounding countryside and walks.

High House, Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough, is for sale at offers over £575,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough.

Call 01723 670004 for further information.

