The detached village property has three reception rooms, five bedrooms and a lawned garden with views.

See inside this lovely updated home for sale in a Scarborough village

This carefully refurbished village home on the edge of the North Yorks Moors National Park, has character throughout, with gardens and open views.

By Sally Burton
3 minutes ago

Its versatile interior includes three reception rooms and five bedrooms over three floors - each room with a charm of its own.

There's a traditional style but modern kitchen with multiple windows, a tiled floor, fitted units and integrated appliances, along with the handy additions of a ground floor w.c. and bootroom.

The reception rooms, with decorative detail, comprise a large bay-windowed lounge with a feature fireplace and stove, a spacious dining room with bay window, an open fireplace, alcoves and shelving, and a bright breakfast room with open views and an AGA.

Four sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a period fireplace, and the main room having its own en suite bathroom with roll-top bath and extensive countryside views. The house bathroom has a free standing bath and walk-in shower.

From a gallery landing with sitting space, and a charming deep window seat, are further stairs up to a beamed games room or office, a double bedroom, and access to the loft.

Lawned gardens are to the front, side and rear of High House, with added facilities of a double garage, a stable with boarded loft space, a coal store and stone-built summer house.

A gated driveway to the side of the property leads to the double garage.

East Ayton is just a few miles west of Scarborough and has a good range of amenities and services of its own, with lovely surrounding countryside and walks.

High House, Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough, is for sale at offers over £575,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough.

Call 01723 670004 for further information.

High House, Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough

The bright kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances has a stable door to outside.

Photo: Liam Darrell estate agents

High House, Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough

The breakfast room with a feature AGA has two large windows admitting plenty of natural light.

Photo: Liam Darrell estate agent

High House, Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough

A comfortable lounge with bay window, feature fireplace with stove, and decorative detail to the ceiling.

Photo: Liam Darrell estate agent

High House, Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough

The lawned rear garden has established trees with a summer house and pergola.

Photo: Liam Darrell estate agents

