This lifestyle property with stunning scenery includes a farmhouse, cottage, and six acres

Rake House overlooks the salmon fishing river of the River Esk, and includes fishing rights on an approx 300 metre stretch.

Traditional stone outbuildings give opportunities for development, while stabling and barns that could prove ideal for anyone wishing to run a business from home.

An entrance hall leads in to Rake House, then the ground floor accommodation includes a kitchen with breakfast area, a pantry, dining room, the sitting room, a home office, utility room and a cloakroom.

Above on the first floor is the landing leading to three bedrooms, and a house bathroom with a separate shower unit.

There's an additional loft room on the second floor.Paddy Waddell's Rest - currently used as a holiday cottage, has an open plan sitting room and kitchen, then a separate shower room, with one bedroom on the first floor.

The lifestyle property has great potential for development, subject to planning approvals. Around 5.1 acres of its estate is down to grass.

Whitby is within easy reach of the property, with further commutable links to York, Robin Hoods Bay and Staithes, then the ancient market towns of Pickering, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Malton.

Attractions of coast and country within easy reach include the North York Moors Railway, the North York Moors National Park and the Great Dalby Forest offer great attractions for visitors to the area.

Rake Farm, Glaisdale, North York Moors, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £1,170,000, with Peter Illingworth Estate Agents, Pickering, tel. 01751 475557.

1 . Rake Farm, Glaisdale, North York Moors, North Yorkshire Wonderful scenery is all around the property, that also has fishing rights to a stretch of the river. Photo: Peter Illingworth Estate Agents, Pickering Photo Sales

2 . Rake Farm, Glaisdale, North York Moors, North Yorkshire The spacious lounge, with a feature fireplace and plenty of natural light from the large window. Photo: Peter Illingworth Estate Agents, Pickering Photo Sales

3 . Rake Farm, Glaisdale, North York Moors, North Yorkshire The delightful country-style kitchen, with adjoining breakfast room. Photo: Peter Illingworth Estate Agents, Pickering Photo Sales