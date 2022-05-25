It’s a particularly spacious conversion, with no less than six reception rooms, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

Ceiling beams, exposed stone walls and feature fireplaces all contribute to its pervading character.

Added to this, its facilities include stylish paved gardens with a water feature, an outdoor music studio, a garden office or gym, and a double garage.

A staircase with ornate metal balustrade is a focal point of the imposing entrance hall, with an arched passage leading to further ground floor rooms including a large lounge.

This leads through to a sun lounge, then there’s the fitted dining kitchen, a separate dining room, a study or office, a snug, a hobbies room, a shower room and ground floor w.c..

Above is a gallery landing with access to the master bedroom with en suite shower room, a second bedroom with an en suite facility, three further bedrooms and the house bathroom.

Along with a garden room, and the patio gardens, is a greenhouse and added outbuildings for storage.

This stunning home is well placed in Newby for a wide range of amenities, including schools, shops and services, with excellent transport links including a local bus route in to town.

Newby Grange, Scalby Rd, Scarborough, is for sale priced £800,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough. Call 01723 352235 for more information.

1. A paved garden with water feature The low maintenance, stylish garden area with the property. Photo Sales

2. A welcoming entrance hall The feature staircase within the hallway leads up to a gallery landing. Photo Sales

3. The dining kitchen entered from the hall A modern kitchen with extensive fitted units and appliances. Photo Sales

4. Rooms with character There's versatile space in rooms such as this one, with its unusual shape, large windows and open stonework. Photo Sales