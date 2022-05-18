With three floors, the four bedroom home also features a modern fitted kitchen with a central work island, and a spacious lounge that has a cosy log burner, and access to the rear garden through sliding doors.
An open plan dining with sitting room has bi-folding doors out to a wide balcony that looks out over the South Cliff golf course and open country.
A utility room, a pantry and a ground floor w.c. add to accommodation at this level, with an entrance porch and hallway.
A door fronting stairs leads up from the first floor to the second.
The master bedroom on the first floor has double doors out to a private balcony with country views, and there are two further double bedrooms plus a home office or study.
There’s a modern family bathroom with a four piece suite, and at the top of the hidden flight of stairs is a double bedroom with eaves storage and an en-suite bathroom.
Parking space is to the front of the house, with a lawned garden and a double garage with power and light.
A raised balcony to the rear of the property has steps down to sizeable lawned gardens and a paved patio.
Shopping at Ramshill, The Esplanade, and the South Cliff Golf Course are all close by.
This Deepdale Avenue, Scarborough, home is priced at £600,000 with CPH Property Services.
Call 01723 352235 for more information.
