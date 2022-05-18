With three floors, the four bedroom home​ also features a modern fitted kitchen with a central work island, and a spacious lounge that has a cosy log burner, and access to the rear garden through sliding doors.

An open plan dining with sitting room has bi-folding doors out to a wide balcony that looks out over the South Cliff golf course and open country.

A utility room, a pantry and a ground floor w.c. add to accommodation at this level, with an entrance porch and hallway.

A door fronting stairs leads up from the first floor to the second.

The master bedroom on the first floor has double doors out to a private balcony with country views, and there are two further double bedrooms plus a home office or study.

There’s a modern family bathroom with a four piece suite, and at the top of the hidden flight of stairs ​is a​ double bedroom with eaves storage and an en-suite bathroom.

Parking space is to the front of the house, with a lawned garden and a double garage with power and light.

A raised balcony to the rear of the property has steps down to sizeable lawned gardens and a paved patio.

Shopping at Ramshill, The Esplanade, and the South Cliff Golf Course are all close by.

This Deepdale Avenue, Scarborough, home is priced at £600,000 with CPH Property Services.

Call ​01723 352235 for more information.

1. Balconies and gardens Open countryside and the South Cliff Golf Course provide panoramic views from the property. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living The bright and spacious family lounge with dining room has access out to the balcony - perfect for entertaining. Photo Sales

3. A modern, fitted kitchen A central island provides further workspace and storage to the well equipped kitchen. Photo Sales

4. Comfortable and cosy The stylish interior has a range of versatile rooms. Photo Sales