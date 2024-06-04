Weekly Ultenic Deals: 22% off the K20 dual air fryer and £10 off the Chefree AFW01.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Check out these air fryer deals with week.

Chefree AFW01 air fryer with 5L family-sized with viewing window drawer available from Amazon

Transparent viewing glass window drawer - enables you to effortlessly monitor your cooking without losing heat.

Space-saving compact design with a generous 5L capacity – the AFW01 Air Fryer boasts a 5L basket while being 30% more compact than other brands. Prepare generous 4-6 portions for the entire family which includes a 2kg chicken and a 1lb of chips.

Cutting-edge full touch screen 6-in-1 function multicooker - effortlessly create a wide range of meals from breakfast to dessert. It is not only an air fryer but bakes, roasts, broils, grills and dehydrates.

LED smart touchscreen – enables precise time and temperature settings in minutes.

Energy and money savings - slash energy costs by up to 80%, experience 30% faster cooking for quick and easy meals.

Effortless cleaning – the air fryer boasts food-grade stainless steel frying baskets and crisper trays that are odour-free, corrosion-resistant, and easy to clean in the dishwasher. Also has an ergonomic hot-resistant handle, auto shutoff protection upon basket removal, and anti-slip mats for safe usage.

2-year guarantee - enjoy a standard 2-year warranty which includes comprehensive repair services and free replacement for any broken parts.

Chefree App - unleash a world of inspiration with 100+ free online recipes, seasonal dishes and expert tips.

Ultenic K20 Dual Basket Air Fryer

The 360° Rapid Air Circulation Technology creates delicious foods that crispy outside and juicy inside with up to 60% faster than traditional oven, saving on average 80% energy bills.

Make everything from breakfast to dessert effortlessly and quickly with 6 one-touch cooking presets: Air fryer, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, and more. Easily explore more possibilities by setting a preferred time and temperature.

Perfect size for feeding the whole family or whipping up snacks for a party with the large 7.6L dual basket capacity. Split into two 3.8L baskets with independent cooking control, users can cook main courses and side dishes at the same time faster and easier - no back-to-back cooking.

The SYNC Finish function lets users cook 2 foods 2 different ways yet automatically finish at the same time; The Dual Cook function lets users easily cook both baskets with same cooking settings for full 7.6 capacity.