World’s oldest gooseberry show is moving to a new home at Egton Manor

The world’s oldest goosberry show at Egton now has a new home. Photo submitted

This year’s Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show, which takes place on Tuesday, August 2 will be held at Egton Manor.

After many years of holding the event at St Hedda’s School, the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society said it is delighted that Olly and Laura Foster have kindly offered the show a new home at the manor.

The society’s chairman Graeme Watson said: “We are very excited about this new development and once visitors see the facilities available, we are sure they will agree with the committee that this will be a major boost for the show.

This year’s Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show show, which takes place on Tuesday, August 2 will be held at Egton Manor. Photo: Richard Ponter

“We cannot thank Olly and Laura enough for making their home available for show day, the gooseberries will love their new home. The traditions of the gooseberry show, combined with the tranquil surroundings of Egton Manor, are sure to make for a fantastic show day.

“The facilities also offer protection from the elements if the weather turns inclement.”

The 2022 show will begin with judging from 8.30am (all entries must be in by Noon with no exceptions). All berries will be on display by 2pm and there will be music by the Esk Valley’s ever popular ukulele orchestra The Eskuleles.