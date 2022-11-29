Whitby Library to host free Cost of Living drop-in session
Whitby Safer Neighbourhood Team is hosting a free drop-in session for people in the area who are worried about the Cost of Living crisis.
By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 6:54pm
The event is to take place on December 6 at Whitby Library.
The team can help with advice about food banks and clothing banks, housing options, mental health referrals, referrals for alcohol and drug addictions,
homelessness, contacts for partner agencies such as disability services, children's services and domestic abuse services or any other concerns or questions.
The session is on between 3pm and 7pm.