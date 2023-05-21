Here is a selection of photos showing which Yorkshire coast beaches have won the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards.

The environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has announced the winners of the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for summer 2023.

The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.

Blue Flag is an international award which is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of the coast.

Four beaches across the region have met the high standards required for the Blue Flag award, and ten beaches in the region were awarded the Seaside Award, including two of the Blue Flag winners.

1 . Award-winning Yorkshire coast beaches Scarborough North Bay won the Blue Flag Award and the Seaside Award. Its bathing water quality has been rated 'excellent'.

2 . Award-winning Yorkshire coast beaches Whitby beach won the Blue Flag Award and the Seaside Award. Its bathing water quality has been rated 'excellent'.

3 . Award-winning Yorkshire coast beaches Hornsea beach won the Blue Flag Award and its bathing water quality has been rated 'excellent'.

4 . Award-winning Yorkshire coast beaches Withernsea beach won the Blue Flag Award and its bathing water quality has been rated 'excellent'.