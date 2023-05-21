IN PICTURES: 12 photos of award-winning beaches across the Yorkshire coast
Here is a selection of photos showing which Yorkshire coast beaches have won the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards.
The environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has announced the winners of the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for summer 2023.
The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.
Across the Yorkshire coast, twelve beaches have been presented with awards recognising the quality of the beaches, the way they are managed and the facilities they offer to visitors.
Blue Flag is an international award which is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of the coast.
Four beaches across the region have met the high standards required for the Blue Flag award, and ten beaches in the region were awarded the Seaside Award, including two of the Blue Flag winners.