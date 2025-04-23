Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) is holding its popular puffin festival on Flamborough Cliffs on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 – packed with a weekend of activities to celebrate and help protect one of the nation’s best-loved seabirds.

Last year's event operated a packed programme. including: •Peering at the colourful puffins from the clifftop. •A magical guided walk at dusk. •Boat trips by traditional fishing coble to watch seabirds from a different angle. •A craftivism art mural using marine plastic litter collected from Yorkshire’s beaches. •Creating a collage puffin, gannet or shag using recycled materials to hang in your window. •Storytelling with Mud Pie Arts about Perry the puffin and his friends. •Meeting Cliff – the giant cuddly puffin mascot! A spokesperson said: “Flamborough Headland is one of the best places in the country to see puffins from land – as well as thousands of other seabirds. Experience the sights and sounds of our ‘seabird city’ through a fun-filled programme of events. “Join us this summer at Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve for expert-led guided walks, boat trips and much more.” Visit tinyurl.com/msxvjkxb to find out more about the festival.