Sometimes, a post on social media or a local news story, triggers an idea for my next walk.

For instance, the long-awaited reopening of the Dolphin pub in Robin Hood’s Bay, will beckon me south when it happens.

For this six-miler though, a photo on Facebook spawned my decision.

It was of an otter playing in a cute and carefree manner, at the Tees Barrage in my birth town of Thornaby.

Stunning autumn colours.

I didn’t actually expect to see it of course, (spoiler alert – I didn’t!), but it was worth the short trip just in case.

I did the South side of the Tees between Middlesbrough and Thornaby a few years ago, so if you keep these walks in the back of your cupboard, or can track it down on t’interweb, you can make this into a nice circular walk on nature reserves in the heart of Teesside.

Starting at Thornaby Station, cross the footbridge towards Alexanders car saleroom and turn right, soon heading left at a roundabout.

You are in a maze of care homes, colleges and health centres (and you should memorize this for your return journey, but look straight ahead to the lofty curves of the Infinity Bridge across the Tees.

Portrack Marsh.

Cross the bridge, head down the steps and follow the riverbank path with the water on your right.

The Infinity Bridge is so named because some architectural whizz realised that its shape, when seen alongside its reflection in the river, looked like the mathematical sign for infinity. (Unfortunately, my ancient laptop doesn’t seem to have one.)

At this point, by the way, I should admit that this is the first time that my walks have ever ventured outside of Yorkshire.

Bring your passport, as you are now in County Durham - specifically in Stockton-on-Tees.

Infinity bridge.

Ask your doctor about advisory jabs.

Soon you will arrive at the impressive Tees Barrage.

Opened in 1995 (much to the surprise of some upstream water voles that wondered why the tide hadn’t gone out), it incorporated a whitewater rafting/kayaking course – something that no Teessider ever thought possible on a river which would dissolve your wellies in the 1960s.

It was opened by the Duke of Edinburgh, but shortly before the 2012 Olympics he was one-upped by his missus, as the Queen came North to open a newly revamped and more spectacular whitewater course.

A graceful swan on the Tees.

I recommend a long look round at the barrage, the navigation lock, the huge Archimedes screws that guarantee a strong water flow for the canoeists, and maybe even a friendly otter.

When you are done, work your way up to the road atop the barrage, head away from the river (on the Stockton side) and turn right along Whitewater Way.

Follow this all the way round the back of the Talpore pub until the road turns into a track, quickly revealing the entrance sign to Portrack Marsh Nature Reserve.

At the foot of a slope, turn left along a track just before that large sign.

This nature reserve is snaked with paths, so choose your own route if you wish - I’m going to whip through directions for the route I took.

Having gone left on that stony track, follow it for a mile or less taking a sharp right near an access gate close to a very large Asda Supermarket.

A wild aster

Keep going for a similar distance along the Northern perimeter of the reserve, past (or over!) a little hillock, then turn right in front of a rusty mesh fence.

Turn left where the fence ends and after 100 yards or so, (ignoring a more obvious path straight on), go right over some open grassland heading to the second of two white topped inspection chambers.

The path ahead is more obvious, meandering through rushes and reeds with a lake close by on your right.

There is abundant flora and fauna in this hidden patch of wilderness in the heart of Teesside.

It will be different depending on the season, but I was mighty pleased to have gone on this walk just a mile from where I grew up, but in an area which I’d never previously visited.

At a T-junction of paths, with steps on your left, bear right to eventually emerge back on the riverside path which you can follow right, back to the barrage.

Cross the Tees and turn right - perhaps enjoying a coffee from the lovely blue van overlooking the river, as you celebrate your return to Yorkshire.

Keep the water on your right till you get back to the infinity bridge, and retrace your route back to Thornaby station.

With beautiful open countryside all around us, this was maybe an unusual place for one of my strolls.

But – I tell ya - in its own way, it is pretty as a picture.