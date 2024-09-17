Trust Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger - £49.99 from Amazon UK

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:25 GMT
Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny.

Harnessing the sun's rays, this solar panel allows you to easily charge your phone, tablet or powerbank wherever you are.

With a consistent power output of 15W even when partly cloudy, this 40W panel allows you to charge away to your heart's content!

Trust Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger - £49.99 from Amazon UK.

Perfect for camping, out with family & friends, or just relaxing in the garden, the Zuny has your back

With both USB-C and USB-A connections, this solar panel gives you the versatility to charge two devices at once or recharge your power station via the DC output port. Maximise the Zuny's power output via its handy built-in stand, which allows you to aim the panel at the perfect angle to best catch the sun's energy.

