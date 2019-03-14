Science meets fiction as a heart surgeon, forensic investigator and ocean expert appear at Books by the Beach in Scarborough - where to get tickets

This year’s Books by the Beach has a strong scientific theme. With sea conservation such a hot topic, there’s no better place than Scarborough to celebrate the wonders of the deep.

The festival has several venues including Scarborough Library and runs from Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14.

Dr Jon Copley, scientific advisor for BBC’s Blue Planet is appearing at the library on the Thursday at 7.30pm.

He will be sharing deep sea diving experiences and giving his personal account of what it’s like to be a ‘Bathynaut’ in a mini submarine.

His Ask an Ocean Explorer event also brings to light new species of sea creatures and the effects we’re having on our seas.

A real life mender of hearts – surgeon Professor Steve Westaby – is at the library on the Friday at 7.30pm.

He is back by popular demand to introduce his second memoir The Knife’s Edge.

Scarborough audiences are coming out in high numbers to welcome Professor Angela Gallop as she heads towards a sell out in the library concert hall.

As UK’s leading forensic scientist, Angela has pioneered new techniques and corrected miscarriages of justice.

From her first crime scene, involving the Yorkshire Ripper, through cold cases around the world, she has helped solve numerous high profile mysteries, including the Cardiff Three and the murders of Stephen Lawrence, Damilola Taylor, Rachel Nickell and Roberto Calvi.

On Sunday April 14 at 5pm Angela’s audience will witness a powerful true story of a life spent searching for the truth.

Director of Books by the Beach Heather French said: “I’m thrilled to bring such a variety of scientific knowledge, experience and expertise to this year’s Books by the Beach.

“I can’t wait to meet Angela and Jon and to welcome back Steve, for whom I have huge admiration.

“All three events are sure to fascinate and inform our festival audiences and I’d encourage anyone interested in science to hurry along to the box office now.”

Tickets from the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on: 01723 370541.