News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
Shoppers once flocked to Scarborough's Boyes store in search of a bargain.
Shoppers once flocked to Scarborough's Boyes store in search of a bargain.
Shoppers once flocked to Scarborough's Boyes store in search of a bargain.

IN PICTURES: 26 photos from Scarborough's traditional Boyes Big Sale across the decades

Bargain hunters flocked to Scarborough’s Boyes store twice a year to make the most of the department store’s traditional sales and discounts.

By George Buksmann
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT

Shoppers marked their calendars and queued down the street to be first in line to search for a great deal.

We have taken a dip into The Scarborough News’ retro archive to Boyes Big Sale across the years, so take a step back in time and see what you recognise!

Boyes sales assistant Cathy Fletcher with bedspread in 2008.

1. Boyes Big Sale

Boyes sales assistant Cathy Fletcher with bedspread in 2008. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
Matthew Boyes, the new manager in 2006, in the packed stockroom, looks forward to the traditional winter sale.

2. Boyes Big Sale

Matthew Boyes, the new manager in 2006, in the packed stockroom, looks forward to the traditional winter sale. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
The Boyes Sale queue in 2006.

3. Boyes Big Sale

The Boyes Sale queue in 2006. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Boyes director Ernie Gee, left, and store manager Matthew Boyes open the doors and welcome queuing shoppers.

4. Boyes Big Sale

Boyes director Ernie Gee, left, and store manager Matthew Boyes open the doors and welcome queuing shoppers. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Scarborough