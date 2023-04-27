News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
19 minutes ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
2 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
3 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
6 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Dogs beach ban in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey to begin – where dog walkers could face £1,000 fines

Scarborough dog owners are being warned that they could be fined for walking their pets on parts of the borough’s beaches and across the Yorkshire Coast.

By George Buksmann
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

North Yorkshire Council’s seasonal dog beach ban will come into effect from the beginning of May, during the Bank Holiday weekend.

It covers the main areas of beach that are popular with tourists at Scarborough South and North Bay, Whitby West Cliff, Sandsend and Filey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restrictions are brought in to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being affected by nuisance dogs or fouling.

Dog walkers are being warned that they face possible fines for breaching the ban.Dog walkers are being warned that they face possible fines for breaching the ban.
Dog walkers are being warned that they face possible fines for breaching the ban.
Most Popular

Parts of all the restricted beaches are permitted for dog walkers throughout the year, away from the main bathing areas, and owners are urged to check tide times before setting out to ensure safe access.

The dog beach ban is enforced between May 1 and September 30, with zones where dogs are not permitted clearly signposted at all access points to the beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Similar bans and restrictions will also be in place in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea.

Dog walking is permitted all year round on beaches at Staithes, Runswick Bay, Whitby Tate Hill, Robin Hood's Bay and Cayton Bay but there may be signed restrictions, such as dogs on leads.

Warning signs are used across the coast during the seasonal dog beach ban.Warning signs are used across the coast during the seasonal dog beach ban.
Warning signs are used across the coast during the seasonal dog beach ban.

Owners are also reminded that they must, by law, clear up their dog's mess and take away and dispose of sealed bags from beaches and public places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pet owners who breach the dog bans will be fined with a £75 fixed penalty notice, but if prosecuted through the courts, the offence can carry a maximum fine of £1,000.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyFileyYorkshire CoastNorth Bay