Dogs beach ban in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey to begin – where dog walkers could face £1,000 fines

North Yorkshire Council’s seasonal dog beach ban will come into effect from the beginning of May, during the Bank Holiday weekend.

It covers the main areas of beach that are popular with tourists at Scarborough South and North Bay, Whitby West Cliff, Sandsend and Filey.

The restrictions are brought in to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being affected by nuisance dogs or fouling.

Dog walkers are being warned that they face possible fines for breaching the ban.

Parts of all the restricted beaches are permitted for dog walkers throughout the year, away from the main bathing areas, and owners are urged to check tide times before setting out to ensure safe access.

The dog beach ban is enforced between May 1 and September 30, with zones where dogs are not permitted clearly signposted at all access points to the beach.

Similar bans and restrictions will also be in place in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea.

Dog walking is permitted all year round on beaches at Staithes, Runswick Bay, Whitby Tate Hill, Robin Hood's Bay and Cayton Bay but there may be signed restrictions, such as dogs on leads.

Warning signs are used across the coast during the seasonal dog beach ban.

Owners are also reminded that they must, by law, clear up their dog's mess and take away and dispose of sealed bags from beaches and public places.

