IN PICTURES: 7 scenic stops on Coastliner's £2 Leeds to Whitby route

Experts at tourism experience Route YC have collated highlights along the Coastliner £2 bus route from Leeds to Scarborough and Whitby, which has been named one of the most scenic routes in the country.
Visitors can explore the wonders of the Yorkshire Coast in a more environmentally friendly way as the Coastliner takes visitors from place to place, so travelers can experience the best of the area's natural beauty while reducing their emissions and carbon-footprint.
You can read the full report here
1. Coastliner route
When taking the bus to Scarborough, visitors can explore Peasholm Park, which can be enjoyed all year round. The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with free entrance. It’s the perfect place for a trip out with the family, with well-behaved dogs on leads also welcome. The park has a natural glen with a stream running through it which culminates to a beautiful lake at the bottom, with different paths available to explore.
Photo: UGC
2. Coastline route
Goathland, a stunning moorland village, is a must see on the Coastliner bus route. It’s home to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which is famous for being known as ‘Hogsmead’ station in the Harry Potter films. Visitors can spend the day watching the stream trains pass by or take a walk along the Rail Trail to Grosmont via Beck Hole.
The Rail Trail from Goathland to Grosmont combines a signposted three-and-a-half mile walk down the old railway line with visitors able to take a ride back on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
Photo: UGC
3. Coastliner route
The Coastliner bus stops at the charming village of Ruswarp, a short ride from Whitby. The small village is a perfect spot to explore with families, as there is everything from an indoor play centre for the kids, pleasure boats and canoes to a miniature stream railway.
Photo: UGC
4. Coastliner route
Take a trip back in history when stopping at Whitby and visit one of the town’s most famous attractions, the 199 Steps and Whitby Abbey. The challenging climb is worth it as you are greeted with spectacular views of the town and coastline. Once at the top, explore the remains of the 13th century Gothic abbey, which has towered above the town of Whitby for 700 years.
Photo: UGC