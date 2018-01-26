Walks: Wander the valleys around Warter village

The village of Warter provides excellent walks of varying lengths. This walk may be either two miles or four miles. It’s quite a gentle walk along the roads and valleys around Warter.

Start by leaving your private transport in the car park (A) on map.

Turn left, and then opposite St James’ Church turn right up the B1246 towards Driffield. Pass the village pond and estate village houses.

Turn right to (B) into Great Dugdale dry valley. A beach plantation is to the left of the valley.

Walk up the valley’s gradual slope upwards and observe the furrows facing you on the hillside.

On the furrows is an enormous rock (C) which is not indigenous to the area.

There are many stories about its origin – maybe from the Ice Age, or an abandoned standing stone, or even a memorial.

In springtime you may discover marbled white butterflies and bee orchids.

Leaving the valley at the top, go through an Open Access gate at (D). Follow the track right past a dew pond to the road.

Turn right at (E) and walk along a quiet ridge top road.

If you’re wanting the short two-mile route, take the road off right from (F). This leads back down the hill to return you to Warter.

There’s a good chance of seeing stoats in this area.

They are often in groups, so take time to watch them chasing each other across the road.

Binoculars are a good idea, especially for views of the church in Warter, and the Roman road opposite which leads north out of the village.

Now if you decide to do the longer four-mile route, just continue from (F) on the ridge top road. Views south of the Londesborough estate open up as you walk along.

Opposite (G) which is Nunburnholme Wold Farm, take the footpath through Nunburnholme Wood and drop steeply down towards Nunburnholme Road.

You will see the private parkland estate of the demolished Warter Priory in front of you.

On reaching the road, turn right at (H). Trees line the road to either side. You’ll identify ash, beech, oak and sycamore.

With binoculars you should have good views of red kites which now breed in this area.

They are easily identified large birds of prey which have forked tails and soaring smooth flight.

The road gradually slopes downwards, zigzagging past the estate keeper’s Milldale Cottage and over the millstream at (I).

Notice the large leaves of butterbur, which bears heads of pink flowers in spring.

Its leaves were used in the past to wrap around butter to keep it cool before fridges were invented.

[Leaves were also used as sun hats, or even impromptu rain hats in a shower.]

Finally take the first turn right at (J) back into the village and return to the car park at (A).

Distance of walk: 2 miles or 4 miles.

Refreshment: Warter Village Shop (opening times – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 7.45am-5pm; Wednesday 7.45am-1pm; Saturday 7.45am-12pm; Sunday closed) or take a picnic in fine weather.

