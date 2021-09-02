Whitby RNLI lifeguards Ben Garrett, Ben Graham, Ben Botham and Agustin Lanzavecchia.

With a patch of good weather hitting Whitby beach at around midday on Saturday, Senior Lifeguard Agustin Lanzavecchia was patrolling the water between the red and yellow flags when he spotted a flash rip - a strong current running out to sea.

The charity’s lifeguard went to the assistance of a surfer who was dragged into the rip and couldn’t hold onto their surfboard.

Agustin returned the casualty to shore safely using the rescue board.

He remained in the water throughout the day and rescued six further casualties on the rescue board with the assistance of fellow lifeguard Ben Graham.

Ben Botham and Ben Garrett of the RNLI Whitby lifeguard team remained on the beach to administer any necessary medical care to the casualties.

Luckily, none of the seven stuck in the rip sustained any injuries.

At around 4pm, the lifeguard team rescued five swimmers after a flash rip current appeared next to Whitby pier just over 1km from the lifeguard unit.

Agustin took control of the rescue water craft and returned all five casualties to shore safely.

Ben Garrett arrived in the lifeguard truck to transport the casualties back to the unit for medical assessments.

Again, none of the casualties required any further medical care.

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor James Turner congratulated his team’s efforts and warned of the dangers of rip currents.

"Flash rips are unpredictable and appear without warning.

"If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, do not try and fight it.

"Instead stay calm and call for help.

"By visiting a lifeguarded beach and swimming between the red and yellow flags, it ensures that a lifeguarded will be on hand to help you if you find yourself in any trouble."

If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, follow the Float to Live advice

* Fight your instinct to thrash around

* Lean back, extend your arms and legs

* If you need to gently move them around to help you float

* Float until you can control your breathing

* Only then call for help or swim to safety