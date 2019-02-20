A new way to sell your car comes to Scarborough

The new Scarborough branch of webuyanycar. com is due to open tomorrow.

The branch on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield is one of three sites in North Yorkshire and will create one new job.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar. com, said: “Our latest opening in Scarborough is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar. com and our support for customers in the North Yorkshire area, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. With the new branch, we hope to reduce customer travelling time by expanding to a more central location.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in branch and continuing to be the area’s top consumer choice for selling cars in a convenient and hassle free way.”

webuyanycar. com has over 250 branches nationwide and the Scarborough opening follows the announcement of its millionth customer in late 2017.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

Our new Scarborough branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”