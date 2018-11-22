Afternoon to remember for Scarborough Athletic stopper Tommy Taylor

Tommy Taylor had a fine afternoon on Saturday as he kept a clean-sheet in the win against Marine and was presented with the Evo-Stik Premier player of the month award.

The Boro keeper had been in outstanding form throughout the month of October to earn the honour from the league.

He said: “It is a big confidence booster for me.

“It was getting a bit frustrating earlier in the season because we just couldn’t keep a clean-sheet, but now we seem to have clicked.

“We went on a run of four on the bounce and that has helped us to second behind Warrington in the league’s clean-sheet standings, I’ll be aiming for us to be top of that at the end of the season.

“Obviously the keeper is judged on how many goals he concedes, but the defence has played a big part this season.

“They have all played at a higher standard, which is a great help and you’d imagine that Bailey Gooda will go on to have a big future in the game, hopefully with Scarborough.”

After Boro’s tight 1-0 win at promotion rivals Gainsborough Trinity a month or so ago, Taylor is expecting something of a backlash when the Lincolnshire side visit the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

He added: “They’ll be after a bit of revenge from that win at their place, so it won’t be easy.

“Every game at our place is tough though because everyone wants the scalp of beating us at home.

“The crowd have really lifted us again this season though, they are a massive help to the team.

“When there is a bit of a lull and you hear them cheering and chanting your name, it really gives you that pick up that you need.”

