Alpamare agreement means Scarborough waterpark 'will continue to trade'

Alpamare says it is business as usual after reaching an agreement with its creditors.

It has announced today that it has secured a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to meet its debt obligations.

Director Dr Anton Hoefter said: "The CVA has been accepted. This means that we will continue to trade as before and hopefully open the new Wellness at Alpamare shortly."

Concerns about the future of Alpamare surfaced last week when it was revealed that British Gas Trading had brought a winding-up petition against the waterpark.

That was due to be heard tomorrow but will not take place because of today's agreement.

The attraction has confirmed that the waterpark will not open all year round under restructuring.