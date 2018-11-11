Armistice 100 years on: Scarborough pays tribute with services on Remembrance Sunday

Scarborough joined the nation in falling silent at 11am today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

The day began with a service of remembrance at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall, followed by a parade to the lifeboat house, where the RNLI held its service and poppy wreaths were laid at sea.

A girl holds a cross at today's service at Oliver's Mount'Picture: Richard Ponter

The main Remembrance ceremony took place at Oliver's Mount, where civic officials, veterans and cadets, and other organisations, laid wreaths at the war memorial.

Afterwards, the first of 100 trees were planted on the seaward side of the A165 coastal road, near the town's youth hostel, to form a new Armistice Centenary Wood.

Local villages also played their part over Armistice weekend. Many held church services, including Hackness, which is bedecked in red with around two miles of knitted poppies along the village's walls, village hall and school.

In Scalby, St Laurence’s Church Rooms staged an exhibition called The Returned, focusing on the many men who returned home from war service as well as life in Newby & Scalby in 1914 - 1919, as well as information about the 27 men commemorated on the war memorial.

l

Video: Saturday's service of remembrance at the Spa, and poppy lantern parade

Tomorrow (Monday) Saint Cecilia's Day Care Centre, in Eastway, Eastfield,has teamed up with Scarborough Athletic Club's Walk to Run Group to host a special three-mile run to mark this year's Armistice Centenary.

The run will be followed by chilli, rice and cake! Entry is £5 with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion. Everyone is welcome.