Armistice 100 years on: Video and photos of Hackness festooned in poppies

As Remembrance weekend draws to a close, one of the most amazing sights - visited by scores of people - has been the village of Hackness, bedecked with 47,000 woollen poppies.

The fabric flowers were created by a group of yarnbombers in the village, and helpers, and stretch about 1.6 miles. Children at the village school and at the under-5s group also played their part, and there is a display outside the school.

There are poppies - mainly red but also white, blue, purple and black - decorating walls, railings, gates, the village hall and school, telephone box, and a life-sized figure of a soldier outside the village hall.

People from around the world with connections to Hackness have sent poppies and money.

On Saturday the village hall hosted two performances of a show in tribute to the fallen, with poetry, readings and music. Proceeds are for the Royal British Legion.

The knitted poppies will be sold, again in aid of the Poppy Appeal, at the village hall on Saturday 24 November, at 1pm. There is also a justgiving page for donations; search for Hackness Poppy Installation.

