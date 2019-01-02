Assistant manager Mark Hume leaves Scarborough Athletic

Assistant manager Mark Hume has left Scarborough Athletic.

Hume, who joined midway through last season, departs with boss Steve Kittrick citing reasons that he wants to take the club in another direction.

Boro have been in a dip of form of late, which has seen them slip from the top spot in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Kittrick said: "I just feel that we need to take things in a different direction.

"I want to thank Mark for all he's done since he's been here and I wish him all the best for the future."

Kittrick is now seeking a new assistant manager and there will be plenty of interest in the role.

His former assistant manager Chris Bolder is currently out of the game having been sacked as manager of fellow Evo-Stik Premier side North Ferriby before Christmas.