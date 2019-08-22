Beach chalets broken into and several set on fire on Scarborough's North Bay

Police and the fire service are investigating after beach chalets on North Bay were broken into overnight, and several set on fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 4.40am this morning (August 22).

The blackened burnt out chalet can be seen to the rear.

The fire service said: "Crews from Scarborough and Filey have attended a fire to some beach huts.

"The cause of this fire is believed to be deliberate."

Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Police were also at the scene.

One chalet is completely burnt out whilst several neighbouring chalets have fire damage.

Police were called by the fire service at 5.10am asking for assistance.

Officers attended and discovered around 15 of the huts had been broken into and damage caused.

Police say the fire is due to be investigated by the fire service later today.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190154548.