BBC Scarborough: This is when the first episode will air

The date for the first episode of new BBC One comedy Scarborough has been announced.

Episode one will air at 9.30pm on Friday September 6, the BBC press office announced yesterday.

READ MORE: Everything we know about BBC One comedy series Scarborough



The show is written and directed by smash hit comedy Benidorm creator Derren Little, who revealed on Twitter yesterday he also has a role in the show.

He tweeted: "Well, here's a thing, did you know that I make my return to acting in Scarborough BBC ? I play Jack, the landlord of The Good Ship pub. As well as having written it... and directed it.... It's a wonder I find time to do the low dusting."

The writer also tweeted a video of the trailer being broadcast on BBC One last night.

Last week it was announced the premiere if of the first two episodes will be screened at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in a matinee and evening performance on Thursday September 5.

Tickets - mostly for residents - are allocated via a raffle and the BBC received over 10,000 applicants for places.

IN PICTURES: 12 photos of BBC sitcom Scarborough being filmed as premiere is announced



The show is set in Scarborough and the follows the lives of a motley band of residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

A host of talented actors are set to appear in the series including comedian and actor Jason Manford, Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours, Coronation Street), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine, Still Open All Hours), Steve Edge (Phoenix Nights, Benidorm), Claire Sweeney (Brookside), Harriet Webb (Edge Of Heaven, White Gold) and Gina Fillingham (National Treasure: Kiri).

Stars were spotted across Scarborough during filming in April, with scenes taking place across Sandside, Peasholm Park, Pacittos on the seafront and Luna Park.