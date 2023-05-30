News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington lifeboat called out after yacht loses steering 11 miles off coast

Bridlington's all-weather lifeboat, Antony Patrick Jones, was called out to assist a yacht that that had lost its steering 11 miles south of Bridlington on Sunday May 28.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:56 BST

The boat was launched at 8.26am with a crew of six volunteers, to assist the yacht with one person on board.

The volunteer RNLI crew arrived with the yacht in just over 30 minutes.

Steve Emmerson, Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, made the decision that a tow was the best option to safely escort the boat back to Bridlington harbour.

A yacht safely arrives back in Bridlington harbour with the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat.A yacht safely arrives back in Bridlington harbour with the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat.
A yacht safely arrives back in Bridlington harbour with the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat.
The crew of the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat, along with the yacht, arrived safely in the harbour at 10.38am and was assisted into a temporary berth by the volunteer crew and HM Coastguards.

The lone yachtsman, who was on a passage from Blyth to Spain, discovered he had steering issues and put out an assistance request.

This was then relayed to the RNLI volunteer crew at Bridlington who came to his assistance.

The yachtsman said: “Without the service of the RNLI, a lot of people would not be walking around today.

"It’s nice to know that help is not far away and it’s only a matter of time before the RNLI are on hand to assist, rather than spend hours at the mercy of the sea awaiting rescue.”

The lifeboat returned to the south beach at 10.55am and was made ready for service.

