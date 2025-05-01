Charlie Sedman earns double trophy success at Whitby Table Tennis Club tournament
Club tournaments were with the results as follows: Senior Singles winner – John Hanson, Junior Singles winner – Charlie Sedman, Mixed Doubles winners – Barry Davies & Charlie Sedman.
The competitions were well contested throughout and spoke volumes about the strong spirit within the club.
The club has fielded two teams who have competed regularly in Scarborough & District League Division 2.
Whitby Resolution were captained by Barry Davies and finished in a respectable mid-table position thanks to their captain and team-mates, John Hanson and Stuart Brown.
The other side, Whitby Endeavour, was captained by Graeme Williams and featured regular performances from Graham Cripps and Kevin Barleycorn with occasional help from Mike Stones and Theo Harland.
The club has been able to attract an encouraging number of junior members who have not only shown real enthusiasm for the game but also a willingness to learn and hence a steady improvement. Thanks to an established link with Whitby School, a successful after-school club was organised over the winter months and ran for 18 weeks.
There was a steady flow of young players, several of whom started to play on club nights too. New equipment was purchased and the club is standing in a good position financially.
After the summer break, normal service will resume in early September when the club will welcome players, both old and new, for another enjoyable season.