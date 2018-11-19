Christmas festivities in Scarborough start with Santa arriving at harbour and lights switch-on by Emmerdale star

Christmas was launched in Scarborough over the weekend when Santa arrived at the harbour, and a TV soap star switched on the town's festive lights.

Santa made his usual entrance by boat on Saturday morning, and then made his way to Boyes, accompanied by staff from the store in fancy dress. Hundreds of people gathered at the harbour and up Eastborough to watch the parade.

Santa's arrival at Scarborough harbour was greeted with smiles all round

He is now installed in his grotto in Boyes, where he will greet children every day until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, kicked off the town's Countdown to Christmas in Scarborough, courtesy of McCain Foods.

See video here of Matthew Wolfenden in Scarborough

McCain has been the sponsor of Emmerdale since 2014 and the actor, who has starred in Emmerdale since 2006, accepted an invitation from the company to be part of the event.

Matthew Wolfenden in Scarborough on Sunday

The switch-on event was hosted by Yorkshire Coast Radio, with Matthew pressing a plunger at 5pm to switch on the lights in the town centre and to herald the start of a fireworks display in the South Bay.

Foreshore Road was closed, and hundreds of people watched the event.

Earlier, at the Brunswick centre, characters from the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’, Scarborough Spa’s ‘Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood’ and the YMCA’s ‘Peter Pan’ performed extracts from their shows.

The Countdown to Christmas event has been made possible with a partnership between private and public sector organisations and individuals all working towards delivering the type of event the local community has demanded for a number of years. The organisations involved include Scarborough Borough Council, McCain Foods GB Ltd, Scarborough Hospitality Association, Scarborough Chamber of Trade, South Bay Traders Association, and local theatres.