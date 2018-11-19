Video: Matthew Wolfenden from Emmerdale in Scarborough for lights switch-on

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden switched on Scarborough's Christmas lights in an event on the seafront.

On Sunday, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, kicked off the town's Countdown to Christmas in Scarborough, courtesy of McCain Foods.

Matthew Wolfenden in Scarborough on Sunday

The switch-on event was hosted by Yorkshire Coast Radio, with Matthew pressing a plunger at 5pm to switch on the lights in the town centre and to herald the start of a fireworks display in the South Bay.

He was joined on stage by characters from the town's pantos.

