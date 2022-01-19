Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 20 to Thursday January 27

Belfast, starring Jude Law, opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Thursday January 20

Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Thursday January 20 at 4.30pm.

Scream 5 (18): Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new Ghostface emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.

Daily at 8pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Belfast (12A): A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

It stars Jude Law.

Friday January 21 to Thursday January 27. Daily at 6pm. Wednesday January 26 at 2pm.

Clifford The Big Red Dog: (PG): A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.