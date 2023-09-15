News you can trust since 1882
Appeal for information after criminal damage at Scarborough Athletic's football ground

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage that occurred in Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Police in Scarborough are appealing for information after a criminal damage incident at Scarborough Athletic football ground.

It happened at around midnight on September 12 and involved four people entering the rear toilet block and causing damage to the facilities at the South Stand of the Scarborough Athletic football ground.

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any suspicious behaviour or people seen near Scarborough Sports Village and the wider area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stacey Begin.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230172675.