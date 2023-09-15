Appeal for information after criminal damage at Scarborough Athletic's football ground
It happened at around midnight on September 12 and involved four people entering the rear toilet block and causing damage to the facilities at the South Stand of the Scarborough Athletic football ground.
North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about any suspicious behaviour or people seen near Scarborough Sports Village and the wider area.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stacey Begin.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230172675.