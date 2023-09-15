Man suffers dislocated shoulder and broken arm after altercation on Muston Road, Filey
At about 4.55pm on Thursday, September 14, a man and a woman were travelling in their vehicle, a white Hyundai Tucson, on Muston Road, Filey, towards the town centre.
The man was involved in a verbal altercation with the rider of a motorbike who was travelling immediately behind them.
During the course of the argument, the male victim was knocked to the ground by the man on the motorbike.
This caused the victim to have a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm.
The motorcyclist is described as male, wearing an orange jacket and black motorbike helmet.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with any dashcam footage, to email thomas[email protected], quoting reference 12230174554.