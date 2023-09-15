Watch more videos on Shots!

At about 4.55pm on Thursday, September 14, a man and a woman were travelling in their vehicle, a white Hyundai Tucson, on Muston Road, Filey, towards the town centre.

The man was involved in a verbal altercation with the rider of a motorbike who was travelling immediately behind them.

Man suffers dislocated shoulder and broken arm after altercation on Muston Road, Filey

During the course of the argument, the male victim was knocked to the ground by the man on the motorbike.

This caused the victim to have a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm.

The motorcyclist is described as male, wearing an orange jacket and black motorbike helmet.