Appeal for information after man thrown through kebab shop window in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a man was thrown through a kebab shop window in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 07:54 BST
The incident occurred at around 3.30am on Sunday August 13 when a man was thrown through the window of Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.
Police are appealing for information about the man.
He was wearing a white cap, a white top, blue jeans and had a black bum bag around his waist.
The victim did not require any medical treatment.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].
Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230151738.