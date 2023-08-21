News you can trust since 1882
Appeal for information after man thrown through kebab shop window in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a man was thrown through a kebab shop window in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 07:54 BST

The incident occurred at around 3.30am on Sunday August 13 when a man was thrown through the window of Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.

Police are appealing for information about the man.

He was wearing a white cap, a white top, blue jeans and had a black bum bag around his waist.

The victim did not require any medical treatment.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230151738.