Appeal for information after man thrown through kebab shop window in Scarborough

The incident occurred at around 3.30am on Sunday August 13 when a man was thrown through the window of Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.

Police are appealing for information about the man.

He was wearing a white cap, a white top, blue jeans and had a black bum bag around his waist.

The victim did not require any medical treatment.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.