News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Blakey Ridge: Man, 34, dies in three-car collision near Yorkshire tourist village Hutton-le-Hole and two drivers arrested

A man has died in a collision close to a tourist hotspot in the North York Moors National Park.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 26th Aug 2023, 07:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 07:20 BST

North Yorkshire Police said: “The collision happened on the night of Sunday 20 August at around 8.20pm on the road known as Blakey Ridge between Hutton-le-Hole and Castleton. The collision occurred around one-and-a-half miles south of the Lion Inn near the turn-offs to Farndale and Rosedale.

"It involved three vehicles, a grey BMW, a grey Audi, and a grey Honda Civic all travelling in the same direction towards Hutton-le-Hole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sadly the driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old man from Middlesbrough, died at the scene.

Blakey Ridge is a moorland road through the North York Moors National ParkBlakey Ridge is a moorland road through the North York Moors National Park
Blakey Ridge is a moorland road through the North York Moors National Park
Most Popular

"Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of both the collision and the manner of driving of the three vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email [email protected]

"Please quote reference 12230157076 when passing on information.

"The drivers of the BMW and Audi, two men from Middlesbrough were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."