North Yorkshire Police said: “The collision happened on the night of Sunday 20 August at around 8.20pm on the road known as Blakey Ridge between Hutton-le-Hole and Castleton. The collision occurred around one-and-a-half miles south of the Lion Inn near the turn-offs to Farndale and Rosedale.

"It involved three vehicles, a grey BMW, a grey Audi, and a grey Honda Civic all travelling in the same direction towards Hutton-le-Hole.

"Sadly the driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old man from Middlesbrough, died at the scene.

Blakey Ridge is a moorland road through the North York Moors National Park

"Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of both the collision and the manner of driving of the three vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email [email protected]

"Please quote reference 12230157076 when passing on information.