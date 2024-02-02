Bridlington landlord fined £3,287 by court for failing to carry out repairs on flat

The dangerous staircase, which had to have emergency repairs carried out.

Carlo Ykhlef, of Fairfield Road, Bridlington, failed to undertake basic repairs and put in place adequate management arrangements to ensure the property he rented in Quay Road was safe for the tenant.

As Carlo Ykhlef did not comply with improvement notices served under the Housing Act 2004, East Riding of Yorkshire Council brought the case before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ykhlef did not attend the hearing and the matter was proved in his absence.

He was ordered to pay a total of £3,287 - £660 for each of the two improvement notices served on him, costs of £1,439 and a victim surcharge of £528.

The court heard the flat, which was occupied by a vulnerable tenant, contained hazards which represented a real danger, not only to the tenant but also to her visitors, including her daughter who was several months pregnant.

The prosecution was brought by the council’s private sector housing team after inspections found the property was fitted with inadequate heating and insulation, a dangerous staircase, a faulty fire alarm and lacked a suitable door lock to the only main entrance door to the flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal notices were served on Ykhlef by the council in connection with the property, which contained both Category 1 and 2 Hazards, including fire and excess cold.

However, he failed to complete the works and instead continued to allow tenants to live in unsafe conditions.

Chris Dunnachie, private sector housing manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Throughout this case, officers have tried to work with the landlord to undertake essential works to the property, but their advice and then legal notices were ignored.

“This failure meant the council had to undertake emergency works to a dangerous staircase as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Landlords should not be profiting from renting unsafe homes.