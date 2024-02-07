News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington woman fined more than £1000 by court for fly-tipping in the town

A woman from Bridlington has been ordered to pay a total of £1,375.04 for fly-tipping rubbish next to wheelie bins.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:48 GMT
The bags of waste dumped near bins in Bessingby Gate, Bridlington, in April last year.
The bags of waste dumped near bins in Bessingby Gate, Bridlington, in April last year.

Kirsty Hall, of Bessingby Gate, Bridlington, dumped bags of household waste next to bins near her home in the town.

Hall did not appear at court and did not enter a plea, so the case was heard in her absence at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 31.

For abandoning waste, she was fined £660 and was ordered to pay £451.05 costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

The council sent letters to Kirsty Hall but received no response, and therefore the case was taken to court.
The council sent letters to Kirsty Hall but received no response, and therefore the case was taken to court.

The court heard the bags of household waste were found next to bins in Bessingby Gate on April 24 last year.

Streetscene enforcement officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council found evidence in the bags relating to Hall’s address.

The council sent letters to Hall but received no response, and therefore the case was taken to court.

Residents are reminded they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using household bins provided or taking larger items of waste to their local household waste recycling site, which in this case is nearby in Carnaby.

Carl Skelton, director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Reports of fly-tipping from the public are extremely important is helping us find those responsible.

“We will continue to investigate every incident of fly-tipping reported to us and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case could be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

For more information or to report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council, contact 01482 393939 or at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping.