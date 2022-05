The incident took place at around 8.15pm on Saturday April 9 and resulted in over £1000 of damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220060682.

Police have issued images of the man they want to speak to.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.