News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

CCTV appeal following spitting incident at betting shop in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to trace in connection with an assault investigation at a betting shop.
By Louise French
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Police in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to trace in connection with an assault investigation at a betting shop.Police in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to trace in connection with an assault investigation at a betting shop.
Police in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to trace in connection with an assault investigation at a betting shop.

The incident happened at Coral on Westborough at around 10.15am on Sunday, September 10.

The victim, a member of staff, was spat at by the man who had been challenged and asked to leave.

Read More
Appeal for information after criminal damage at Scarborough Athletic's football ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had previously been barred from entering due to a similar incident on another member of staff.

Most Popular

As well as appealing for information about the identity of the man and where he can be located, police are also urging witnesses to the incident to come forward.

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171649 when providing details.